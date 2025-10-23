IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Attains Unwanted Record Following Second Consecutive Duck Against Australia In ODIs

Virat Kohli after getting dismissed for a duck against Australia in the 2nd ODI | Image: AP

India vs Australia: India talisman batter Virat Kohli produced another poor performance in the second match of the ongoing ODI series against Australia, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday, October 23.

The prolific Indian batter was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second ODI match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. It was Kohli's second consecutive duck in the ODI series against the Aussies. Earlier in the first ODI match of the series, the 36-year-old was dismissed for an eight-ball duck.

Virat Kohli Attains Unwanted Record In 2nd ODI Match Against Australia

This is the first time Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in consecutive ODI innings.

After the two back-to-back ducks, Kohli achieved an unwanted record in international cricket. He now has 40 ducks in international cricket, which is the joint second-most ducks for India in all three formats.

Former India speedster Zaheer Khan holds the top spot in the chart with 43 ducks. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli stand in the second spot with 40 ducks.

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Since then, the 36-year-old played 304 ODI matches and 292 innings, scoring 14181 runs at an average of 57.41 and a strike rate of 93.27.

The ongoing three-match ODI series marked Virat Kohli's return to international cricket, but the talismanic batter failed to perform in the big occasion. Before the ODI series against Australia, Virat Kohli made his last appearance in the final match at the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.

Australia Need 265 Runs To Win The 2nd ODI Match

Recapping the second ODI match, Rohit Sharma (73 runs from 97 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (61 runs from 77 balls) cemented a 118-run partnership and propelled India to 264/9 in the first innings.

Adam Zampa led the Australian bowling attack with his four-wicket haul from a 10-over spell. Xavier Bartlett also bagged three wickets in his 10-over spell.