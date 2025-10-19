IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Mirrors Virat Kohli's Unwanted Captaincy Record Following Disappointing Defeat To Australia In Rain-Hit 1st ODI

Shubman Gill after getting dismissed in the first ODI against Australia | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first ODI match of the three-game series, at the Perth Stadium, on Sunday, October 19.

It was Mitchell Marsh who was named the 'Player of the Match' following his match-winning knock of 46 runs, which helped the Aussies seal a victory in the first ODI match of the series.

Rain played a spoilsport in Perth as the game was reduced to 26 overs. In the first innings, India put 136/9 on the scoreboard after KL Rahul (38 runs from 31 balls) and Axar Patel's (31 runs from 38 balls) gritty knocks.

During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh alone handed Australia a win in the first match of the series after his brilliant 46-run knock from 52 balls. Marsh slammed two fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.

Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Feat

With the defeat, Shubman Gill's captaincy era in the ODIs started on a disappointing note. This is not the first time Gill faced a defeat in his captaincy debut in all three formats.

The defeat against Australia in the first ODI against Australia marked an unwanted landmark for India's newly appointed ODI skipper, Shubman Gill. The youngster became the only the second Indian skipper after Virat Kohli to concede losses in his captaincy debut across all three formats in cricket.

Shubman Gill made his captaincy debut in T20Is against Zimbabwe on July 6, 2024, where the Men in Blue conceded a 13-run defeat. Gill's captaincy debut in the Test format also started on a poor note after India conceded a five-wicket loss against England in Leeds at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Shubman Gill's ODI Stats

The 26-year-old played his maiden ODI match for Team India against New Zealand in 2019. Shubman Gill played 56 ODI matches, amassing 2785 runs at a strike rate of 99.28 and an average of 58.02. He hammered eight centuries and 15 fifties in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.