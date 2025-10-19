IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's ODI Comeback Marred By Duck As Talismanic Batter Equals Harbhajan Singh's Unwanted Record

Virat Kohli after getting dismissed for a duck in the first ODI match of the series | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Team India clinched a seven-wicket (DLS) defeat to Australia in the first ODI match of the three-game series, at Perth Stadium, on Sunday, October 19.

Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 46-run knock during the run chase.

The first ODI match of the series marked the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. It was Kohli and Rohit's first ODI match in the last seven months. Fans were excited to watch the magic of the two star batters, Kohli and Rohit. But the legendary cricketers put water on the expectations of their fans.

Virat Kohli Equals Harbhajan Singh's Poor Record

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played disappointing knocks in their ODI return. Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the fourth delivery of the fourth over after Josh Hazlewood's fiery spell. Meanwhile, it was Mitchell Starc who spoiled Virat Kohli's comeback after the Indian batter was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first delivery of the seventh over.

After getting dismissed for an eight-ball duck, Virat Kohli registered unwanted records under his belt. It was Virat Kohli's first-ever ODI duck in Australia.

Kohli also equaled Harbhajan Singh's record as the 36-year-old batter registered his 17th duck in ODIs. Both Kohli and Harbhajan have 17th ducks in the 50-over format and hold the fourth place in the chart of most ducks for India in the ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the chart with 20 ducks in the ODIs. Former Indian speedster Javagal Srinath stands in the second place with 19 ducks.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In ODIs

Virat Kohli played his maiden ODI match for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka. The top-order batter has played 303 ODIs and 291 innings, amassing 14181 runs at a strike rate of 93.29 and an average of 57.64.

Recapping the match, the match was spoiled after torrential rain, and the game was reduced to 26 overs. KL Rahul (38 runs from 31 balls) and Axar Patel (31 runs from 38 balls) helped India propel to 136/9 in the first innings.

During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh played a blitz knock and chased down the 131-run target in just 21 overs.