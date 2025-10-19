IND vs AUS - Shubman Gill Urged To Introduce Star Bowler In Adelaide After Perth Failure: We All Know How Effective He Can Be'

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Arshdeep Singh during first ODI match between India and Australia | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first ODI match of the three-game ODI series, at Perth Stadium in Perth, on Sunday, October 19.

The first ODI match marked the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket after seven wickets. However, both Kohli and Rohit displayed a disappointing performance and put water in the fans' expectations.

Shubman Gill Asked To Add Star Bowler In Playing XI In 2nd ODI

After the defeat, cricket experts asked India captain Shubman Gill to bring India spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the playing eleven.

While speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Varun Aaron urged the Indian team management to bring Kuldeep Yadav in place of Washington Sundar. He added that the Men in Blue need someone who could pick wickets after extracting spin from the pitch.

“I would play Kuldeep Yadav in place of Washington Sundar. If you look at it, both Washington and Axar are more defensive bowlers in white-ball cricket. They focus on building pressure rather than attacking. Especially today, when the fast bowlers were done, India needed someone who could toss the ball up, extract some spin from the surface, or deceive the batter with the qualities that Kuldeep brings naturally," Varun Aaron said on Jio Star.

He added that Kuldeep Yadav has been sitting in the dugout. Varun further added that India doesn't need a batting lineup after number 7, rather bring depth in the spin attack.

"He’s been sitting in the dugout for far too long, and we all know how effective he can be. I’d definitely play him instead of Washi. You don’t need batting beyond number seven when your top order includes Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, five world-class batters capable of doing serious damage. It’s time to put the onus on them and play the extra spinner, because at the end of the day, you have to take ten wickets to win matches,” he added.

India To Face Australia In 2nd ODI On October 23

Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI debut for Team India in 2017 against the West Indies. Since then, Kuldeep played 113 matches and 110 innings, taking 181 wickets at an economy rate of 4.99 and a bowling average of 26.44.