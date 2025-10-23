Updated 23 October 2025 at 17:23 IST
IND vs AUS: Team India Fall Short At Adelaide Oval, Australia Secure ODI Series With Comprehensive Two-Wicket Win
Australia clinched a two-wicket win over India at Adelaide Oval to win the ongoing ODI series.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia sealed a two-wicket win over Shubman Gill's India in the second ODI match of the three-match ODI series, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday, October 23.
With the win, Australia clinched the ODI series by 2-0 over India after they secured back-to-back wins against the Men in Blue. The third and final match of the ODI series between India and Australia will be played on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
ALSO READ: HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia 2nd ODI
Adam Zampa was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the 10-over spell, giving 60 runs at an economy rate of 6.00.
Advertisement
(More To Follow…)
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 17:08 IST