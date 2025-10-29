Updated 29 October 2025 at 15:43 IST
IND vs AUS T20I: Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From India's Playing XI Triggers Fans' Outrage: 'Never Seen This Blatant Favouritism'
Arshdeep Singh's exclusion from India's T20I XI against Australia sparked fan outrage, with many questioning Harshit Rana's selection and accusing the team management of favouritism in pace choices.
Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh's exclusion from the team's playing XI has generated significant outrage among the fans.
Despite having genuine credentials of emerging as a match-winning bowler, the 26-year-old's exclusion remains a big question, as fans seek answers on why Harshit Rana was picked over him.
Harshit Rana Opted Over Arshdeep Singh In India Playing XI vs AUS T20I
Following the ODI series, Team India and Australia lock horns in a five-match T20I series. The series opener clash takes place in the Australian capital of Canberra, and both sides are looking to secure a triumph to pick up momentum early on.
The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has fielded two seamers in the series opener clash. Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, while Harshit Rana is named as the second bowler. The team has fielded three spinners, with Axar Patel, Harshit Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy being named in the XI.
Australia had won the toss, and captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl first against Team India at the Manuka Oval.
Arshdeep Singh Left Out Of India's XI Sparks Fury Among Supporters
Upon the announcement of Team India's playing XI against Australia for the first T20I, fans were left scratching their heads over Arshdeep Singh's omission.
Some fans also called out the 'blatant favouritism' and slammed head coach Gautam Gambhir for preferring Harshit Rana over Arshdeep Singh as the second man in the pace unit.
Arshdeep Singh's credentials in the T20I format speak volumes, as he is the leading wicket-taker for Team India in the limited-overs format.
In 65 appearances, the 26-year-old has picked 101 wickets. Hardik Pandya stands at number two with 98 scalps, while Jasprit Bumrah is third with 96 dismissals to his name.
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 15:43 IST