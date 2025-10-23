WATCH | Rohit Sharma Reunites With Ex-IPL Teammate Adam Gilchrist at Adelaide, Heartwarming Interaction Goes Viral

Ind vs Aus: In a rare heartwarming reunion, former India captain Rohit Sharma met his first IPL skipper, Adam Gilchrist, at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday ahead of the 2nd ODI. The two were extremely glad to see each other and that showed in the way they hugged. The two also clicked selfies and seemed to be happy in each other's company. The fans who were present at the Adelaide stadium were also elated to see the two bond so well after over a decade.

Here is the clip that has gone viral already.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, under-fire Rohit came up with the goods during the 2nd ODI as he hit a timely 73 off 97 balls. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. This is a timely knock for Rohit as he has been under the scanner and there has been much speculation around his ODI future. Looks like after this knock, all that criticism will fade away.

Advertisement

How Did Rohit Perish?

Rohit perished to a mistimed pull shot of Mitchell Starc. Josh Hazlewood completed the catch. It was a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts as Rohit was set and was looking dangerous. The former India captain would certainly feel a little let down as he would realise that there was a century for the taking.

ALSO READ: Rohit Edges Kohli To Multiple Records

Advertisement