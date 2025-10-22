IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Chases MS Dhoni's Elusive Feat At Adelaide Oval As India Aim To Avenge Perth Defeat Against Australia

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led India will lock horns against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the second match of the ongoing ODI series, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, on Thursday, October 23.

Currently, Australia lead the three-match ODI series against India by 1-0 after sealing a seven-wicket win over the Men in Blues in Perth.

The first ODI match of the series between India and Australia marked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international cricket after seven months. Before the 50-over match in Perth, Kohli and Rohit last appeared in the final match at the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.

However, the legendary batters Kohli and Rohit both flopped in the previous game of the ODI series. Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for an eight-ball duck. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was removed by Josh Hazlewood after the batter scored eight runs from 14 balls.

Virat Kohli Needs 18 Runs To Break MS Dhoni's Record At Adelaide Oval

Despite Virat Kohli's poor performance in the first ODI match at the Perth Stadium, fans are still excited and hopeful that the 36-year-old will shine in Adelaide since the top-order batter has always excelled at the Adelaide Oval in previous times.

Now, Virat Kohli is on his way to break MS Dhoni's iconic feat at the Adelaide Oval in the ODIs. Kohli needs more 18 runs to become the highest run-scorer by an Indian in the ODIs at Adelaide Oval. Dhoni has scored 262 runs from six innings in Adelaide, including three half-centuries. On the other hand, Virat Kohli scored 244 runs from four innings at the iconic stadium. The 36-year-old has also slammed two centuries at the Adelaide Oval in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli's Iconic Numbers In ODIs

Virat Kohli is also the highest run-scorer by a visiting batter in Adelaide. Kohli played 12 matches, scoring 975 runs at an average of 65. Can Kohli continue his stunning form at the iconic stadium?