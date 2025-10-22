Rohit Sharma 'Deliberately Underperformed' to Hurt New ODI Captain Shubman Gill at Perth?

India vs Australia: Isn't it even ridiculous to think former India captain Rohit Sharma 'deliberately underperformed' under Shubman Gill's captaincy? Of course, it is. Rohit, who failed to live upto the hype of his international comeback, perished for a scratchy eight runs during the ODI at the Optus stadium in Perth. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar quashed the age-old misconception that former captain 'deliberately underperformed' under the new captain.

‘Significant misconception among Indian cricket fans’

"Over the years, a significant misconception among Indian cricket fans is that if a player is replaced as captain, he will attempt to undermine the new captain by not performing to the best of his ability. Nothing can be further from the truth, for the simple fact is that if a captain has been replaced and then doesn’t perform, he could be out of the team altogether. So, no player, however aggrieved he may feel at losing the captaincy, is ever going to underperform deliberately," Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Sportstar.

"With that misconception still going strong, many are questioning if young Shubman Gill will be able to handle two former captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are part of the three-match One-Day International series against Australia," he added.

Gill & Co. Look to Bounce Back at Adelaide

Trailing 0-1, India will have to win at Adelaide to level the three-match series.