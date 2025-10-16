IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Toppling Sachin Tendulkar's Longstanding Milestone As India Prepare To Take On Australia In ODIs

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill-led Team India will play a three-match ODI series against Mitchell Marsh's Australia, starting from Sunday, October 19.

The Perth Stadium will host the first ODI match of the series between India and Australia on October 19. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval.

Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final match of the ODI series between the two cricket giants.

Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Milestone?

The upcoming ODI series will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. The last time Kohli and Rohit played their last match for India was back in March 2025, during the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025. After almost seven months, Kohli and Rohit are set to don the Blue jersey for the Indian Cricket Team.

In the upcoming three-match series, Virat Kohli will get a chance to break legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record in the ODI format. Kohli need just one century to surpass Tendulkar and become the player with the most centuries in a single format.

Sachin Tendulkar has scored 51 centuries in Test cricket after playing 200 matches and 329 innings. On the other hand, Kohli has 51 centuries in the ODIs. Now, only time will tell if Virat Kohli can shatter Sachin Tendulkar's milestone or not.

Virat Kohli's Impressive Numbers In ODIs

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 in Dambulla. As time passed by, Kohli has achieved multiple records in the 50-over format which are hard to break. In the ODIs, Virat Kohli has played 302 matches and 290 innings, amassing 14181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34. The 36-year-old has scored 51 centuries and 74 fifties for Team India in the ODIs.