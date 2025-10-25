IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's Long-Standing White-Ball Record With Resilient Half-Century Against Australia At SCG

Virat Kohli comes on the field to bat against Australia in Sydney | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Team India clinched a commanding nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI match of the series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25.

India conceded a 2-1 series defeat against Australia after losing the first two matches of the series. However, the Men in Blue ended the series on a high note after clinching a nine-wicket win over the Aussies at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma received the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards after his blitzkrieg knock in Sydney.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma (121* runs from 125 balls) and Virat Kohli (74* runs from 81 balls) cemented a 168-run partnership with which India chased down the 237-run target given by Australia.

During the third ODI match of the series, Virat Kohli displayed a stupendous performance. The prolific batter stayed unbeaten on the crease till the end and scored 74 runs from 81 balls at a strike rate of 91.36. Kohli hammered seven fours during his time on the crease.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Surpassed Sachin Tendulkar To Claim Historic White-Ball Milestone

With his blitz knock, Virat Kohli achieved a unique milestone as he overtook Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in white-ball history. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 18436 runs in the white-ball format, while Kohli has amassed 18446 runs.

Virat Kohli also became the second-highest ODI run-scorer after surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara. Kumar Sangakkara has scored 14234 runs from 380 ODI innings. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli amassed 14255 runs from 293 innings in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In ODIs