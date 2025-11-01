IND vs AUS: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match? Check Hobart's Weather Forecast Here

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team will take on Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the third T20I match of the five-game series, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on Sunday, November 2.

The match between India and Australia in the upcoming fixture will kick off at 1:45 PM IST.

Australia Lead T20I Series Against India

Currently, Australia are 1-0 leading the series with three matches yet to play. The first match of the series was called off after rain played a spoilsport. Meanwhile, Australia clinched a four-wicket win over India in the second T20I match of the series, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: Weather Report

Before the start of the third T20I match, let's have a thorough look at the weather report in Hobart.

Advertisement

According to AccuWeather, it will be warm weather with sunny spells in the morning, then turning overcast in Hobart. The probability of precipitation in Hobart on Sunday, November 2, is just one percent. Meanwhile, there's zero chance of thunderstorms. However, 55 percent of the cloud will remain covered. The wind gusts will remain around 39 km/hour. As per AccuWeather, the temperature will stay at 26 degrees Celsius.

Day weather report in Hobart. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

In the evening, the temperature will drop to 15 degrees Celsius. There's a 25 percent probability of precipitation, and the humidity will stay at 77 percent.

Evening weather report in Hobart. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

However, on the night of November 2, there's a 90 percent chance of rain with 18 percent probability of thunderstorms. The temperature will drop to 13 degrees Celsius at night. As per the report, there will be 6.0 mm of rain on the night of November 2.

Night weather report in Hobart. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

As per the weather report in Hobart, we can understand that there's no chance of rain during the day. But later in the evening and night, there's a chance of a heavy shower, which means the rain might play a spoilsport during the second innings.

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) helped India propel to 125 in the first innings.