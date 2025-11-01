Updated 1 November 2025 at 15:32 IST
IND vs AUS: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match? Check Hobart's Weather Forecast Here
India will square off against Australia in the third T20I match of the series on November 2. Before the start of the game, here's a detailed report on Hobart's weather on the day of the crucial fixture.
India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team will take on Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the third T20I match of the five-game series, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on Sunday, November 2.
The match between India and Australia in the upcoming fixture will kick off at 1:45 PM IST.
Australia Lead T20I Series Against India
Currently, Australia are 1-0 leading the series with three matches yet to play. The first match of the series was called off after rain played a spoilsport. Meanwhile, Australia clinched a four-wicket win over India in the second T20I match of the series, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: Weather Report
Before the start of the third T20I match, let's have a thorough look at the weather report in Hobart.
According to AccuWeather, it will be warm weather with sunny spells in the morning, then turning overcast in Hobart. The probability of precipitation in Hobart on Sunday, November 2, is just one percent. Meanwhile, there's zero chance of thunderstorms. However, 55 percent of the cloud will remain covered. The wind gusts will remain around 39 km/hour. As per AccuWeather, the temperature will stay at 26 degrees Celsius.
In the evening, the temperature will drop to 15 degrees Celsius. There's a 25 percent probability of precipitation, and the humidity will stay at 77 percent.
However, on the night of November 2, there's a 90 percent chance of rain with 18 percent probability of thunderstorms. The temperature will drop to 13 degrees Celsius at night. As per the report, there will be 6.0 mm of rain on the night of November 2.
As per the weather report in Hobart, we can understand that there's no chance of rain during the day. But later in the evening and night, there's a chance of a heavy shower, which means the rain might play a spoilsport during the second innings.
Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) helped India propel to 125 in the first innings.
During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh (46) and Travis Head's (28) 51-run partnership helped the Australians clinch a four-wicket win over the Men in Blue.
