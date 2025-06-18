IND vs ENG 1st Test: As Shubman Gill And Co. Gear Up For The Headingley Test, Here's How The Weather Forecast On All Five Days At Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: A brand new Team India, led by Shubman Gill and with Gautam Gambhir at the helm of things, is gearing up for the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India will kickstart their WTC 2027 campaign with a tour of England, which includes five Test matches. India last won a Test series on English soil back in 2007, and since then they have found it extremely difficult to replicate the success. India playing five Test matches against England on English soil is something that the cricketing fraternity is waiting for with bated breath.

The series promises to be a high-octane affair, but the spotlight firmly remains on India and how they choose to respond to the challenge that awaits them. As compared to India, England is a far more settled unit. They failed to qualify for the finals of two WTC cycles (2023 and 2025), but they'll now want to leave all the failures behind and start WTC 2027 with a dominant show against a young Team India.

Here's Leeds' Weather Forecast For All Five Days Of First Test Match

Rain and England, this is certainly something that is no less than a match made in heaven. Just like on-field performances by the players, the weather in England dictates the outcomes of the matches, irrespective of the result. India and England will certainly fight valiantly against each other, but they'll also like the weather not to play spoilsport, especially in the crucial phases of play.

Weather forecast for all five days of the Headingley Test | Image: AccuWeather

The first Test match of the series starts on June 20 and it will be played at Headingley. As per AccuWeather's forecast, the weather fairly looks good for the Test match to be played entirely. Day one, four, and five of the Test match are expected to be on the warmer side, whereas days two and three will be mostly cloudy, but there is no forecast of rain.

Spotlight On Young Team India