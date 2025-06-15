India vs England: The Indian Test team is gearing up for a five-match Test series against Ben Stokes' England. The young players of the Indian Test team are stacked with the responsibility of beating a bullish England team in England. The England series will mark the start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship 2027 cycle.

Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian side, and huge things are expected out of him. The Indian cricket team will know the challenging conditions that they need to face in order to fight against a rampant and aggressive England side. The last time India won a Test series in England was back in 2007, under Rahul Dravid. Shubman Gill will have a tough task ahead of him to repeat what Dravid and his team did 18 years ago.

VVS Laxman Likely To Join Team India: Reports

As per reports that emerged earlier, India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had returned back to India due to personal reasons. There is no new development about Gautam's return to the Indian camp with the series starting in just a few days. As per a report in RevSportz, VVS Laxman, the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is in London with India's U-19 team that is touring England.

The reports claim that VVS Laxman will oversee the preparations of the Indian Test team. This is not the first time that VVS Laxman has been given the responsibility of overseeing the Indian senior team. The former India player had led the charge of the Indian team during the IND vs IRE series in 2022, with Hardik Pandya as the captain of the side.

IND vs ENG To Kickstart At Headingley