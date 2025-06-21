Rain In Headingley Will Favour Shubman Gill's India And Will Increase More Problems For Ben Stokes' England?

India vs England: There are predictions of rain in Leeds, Headingley on Saturday. In fact, to make matters worse, an yellow alert has been issued across Leeds which invariably means there would be an odd shower at some of time in the day. With India on top, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill - will a stoppage in play due to rain be beneficial for the visitors.

As per forecasts, the rain is supposed intervene in the afternoon, may be after the first session.

Who Benefits if it Rains on Day 2?

With India in command at Leeds and then if they can get a few more runs before rain intervenes, it should be advantage India. How? With rain, it will get overcast and the seamers would get a lot of help. So, if England have to bat for the last hour on Day 2, it would not be ideal for the hosts. This means, India could benefit even if it rains.

Team India's Blueprint

With India in total control, ideally they would hope they do not have to bat in the second essay and for that to happen - they need to bat out the hosts. The first hour on the second day would be crucial for both teams. India would ideally not like to lose any wickets as runs should not be the worry.