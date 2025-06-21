IND v ENG: Shubman Gill Could Face Big ICC Sanction, Staring at Fine From Cricket's Governing Body - Here's Why

Shubman Gill may be in trouble for a choice of attire. | Image: AP

Shubman Gill made a fantastic start to his life as India's Test captain during the first India vs England Test match of the five-game series at Headingley. The batsman scored what was his sixth century in Test cricket but only his second in overseas conditions and his first outside of Asia and in SENA countries. It put him in elite company as he joined the likes of Vijay Hazare, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli as Test captains to score a ton on captaincy debut. [IND v ENG DAY 2 LIVE]

However, Gill may find himself in some trouble due to a choice of clothing on Day 1 at Leeds.

What Did Shubman Gill Do?

Gill's choice to wear black socks during his time out in the middle is actually a breach of the regulations that ICC has in place when it comes to clothing for cricket games.

Clause 19.45 of the ICC’s Clothing and Equipment Rules states that players are allowed to wear socks which are of the colours "white, cream, or light grey".

In white-ball cricket, which sees players wear coloured clothing, they are allowed to wear socks of the colour that is on their playing trousers i.e. if Gill was playing an ODI or T20I in this case, he would be permitted blue socks too.

But black is specifically not allowed as a part of the regulations and thus Gill could find himself in some trouble with the match referees.

Will He Be Suspended?

He will not be suspended due to this breach of the regulations but he could face punishment for a deliberate Level 1 offence which carries a fine of either 10 or 20% of his match fees.

But it is worth noting that it is just as likely that he will be let off the hook with no punishment at all.