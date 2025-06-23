IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will Wet Conditions Spoil Day 5 Of The Headingley Test? Check Out The Weather Update For Leeds

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England 1st Test: An electrifying showcase from both sides has made the Headingley Test into a thrilling affair. The four days of action witnessed multiple centurions and records being broken by star cricketers. The English conditions had a lot of swings throughout the action, ranging from sunny days to overcast conditions. A bit of rainfall had also passed through, which briefly interrupted the match. With the Headingley Test expected to continue on the fifth day, let's take a look at whether rain showers will play spoilsport on day five of the IND vs ENG Headingley Test.

Check Out Weather Updates For Day Five Of The IND vs ENG Headingley Test

England's weather is famous for having a flurry of weather changes in a single day, and the pitches also react to the conditions. Day four of the IND vs ENG Test match was mostly sunny, but clouds had taken over for a while and the breeze has been constant throughout the play. Team India looked firm with the bat with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's respective centuries, but England also picked some breakthroughs in the day.

In terms of day five, Headingley is expected to have typical English weather as it would be a combination of proper sunlight with wind gusts and some scattered clouds taking over to make the cricket ground cloudy.

Rain showers are also expected to happen, with the morning session expected to witness some passing showers as well. But the remaining day of action looks pretty clear as the clouds are expected to clear out by the afternoon. The temperatures would remain between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Image: Screengrab/The Weather Channel

Will It Favour India In Day Five Of The Headingley Test?

The overcast conditions on day five of the India vs England Headingley Test could favour the Indian side as they are expected to bowl on day five of action. The wind gusts could assist with the swing, making it easy for the pace bowlers in action. England would be careful while batting on the fifth day of action.