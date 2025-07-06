IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Defies Gravity, Takes A Blinder To Remove Josh Tongue At Edgbaston - WATCH

England vs India: Team India sealed a dominating 336-run triumph over England in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6th.

With the victory in Birmingham, Team India leveled the five-match Test series against England.

Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning double hundred and a breathtaking century at Edgbaston.

Watch Mohammed Siraj's Stunning Catch To Dismiss Josh Tongue

In the final moments of the fifth Test match, Mohammed Siraj's stunning catch gained people's attention. In the fifth delivery of the 64th over, Mohammed Siraj's acrobatic catch at the short mid-wicket helped Ravindra Jadeja remove Josh Tongue from the crease.

Jadeja delivered a full on the leg-stump, which got a flick and went towards Siraj in the mid-wicket. The India speedster dived and grabbed the ball in one hand. After taking the catch, he just laid down on the field for a few seconds, and soon his teammates came towards him and celebrated the wicket.

Akash Deep's Six-Wicket Haul Bundles Out England At 271 In Second Inning

India gave a 608-run target to England after solid knocks from Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul.

During the run chase, Akash Deep led the Indian bowling attack with his six-wicket haul at an economy rate of 4.70. Akash Deep gave 99 runs in his 21.1-over spell. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar bagged one wicket each during England's second inning.

During England's first inning, it was Siraj who led the Indian bowling attack. The 31-year-old pacer picked six wickets in his 19.3-over spell at an economy rate of 3.60.

During England's second inning, Jamie Smith was the lone performer for the Three Lions, scoring 88 runs from 99 balls at a strike rate of 88.89. However, it was too late for England to clinch a win in the game.