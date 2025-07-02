IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: No Jasprit Bumrah As Shubman Gill Announces Significant Changes For Edgbaston Test, Akash Deep Replaces Talismanic Pacer

India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: No Jasprit Bumrah magic would feature at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground as the talismanic Indian pacer has been rested for the second test match. Team India's Playing XI features pacer Akash Deep as his replacement. Two more changes have also been named in the visitors' XI, which locks horns against England in Birmingham.

The Indian Cricket Team boasts significant changes in their Playing XI for the Edgbaston Test as Jasprit Bumrah has been benched for the second Test. At the toss, skipper Shubman Gill cited his exclusion as his workload management. He added that the Indian side intends to use him at Lord's as there would be more in that pitch for him.

Bumrah had delivered a heroic spell in Edgbaston back in 2022, but he won't be in action this time.

Two more changes have been named as all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have been roped in by the team. They take over batter Sai Sudharsan and bowler Shardul Thakur's spots.

India Playing XI Against England in Edgbaston Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Team India, England Wear Black Armbands To Honour Wayne Larkins

Team India and England Cricket came out on the surface while wearing black armbands to honour former England batter Wayne Larkins. The English cricketer recently passed away at 71 in Coventry, UK. Nicknamed as Ned, the cricketer represented Northamptonshire, Durham and Bedfordshire as an opening batsman.