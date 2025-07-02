ECB Subtly Remind IND Of Their Dismal Catching Efforts With Joe Root's Video, Stokes And Co. Take Friendly Jibe At Visitors Prior To Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG: The opening Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series comfortably went England's way, courtesy of the errors committed by India on the field and with the bat in their hands. India did dominate most of the sessions of the Test match, but in the end, fell short of crossing the finish line. In many ways, it can be said that poor fielding efforts and tactical flaws played a huge role in India conceding the game to England, but Stokes and Co. should be credited for the manner in which they chased down over 370 runs in the final innings of the game.

ECB Flaunts Joe Root's Screamers In The Slip Cordon

The Indian team has been widely criticized for its poor show in the field. Test matches are all about taking 20 wickets, and there is a popular saying that reads, 'catches win matches'; India adhered to neither of them, and it indirectly gave England a push to win the first Test match of the series. India dropped eight important catches in the Headingley Test, and it ended up costing 250 important runs.

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ended up dropping four catches, and he was called out for his errors on the field. Ahead of the India vs England second Test that is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a video of Joe Root taking a screamer in the cordon. Interestingly, the thumbnail of the Instagram reel reads, 'Joe Root Takes Slip Catch Blinder In The Training!' It is worth noting that India did drop a few of their catches in the same position.

Batting Collapse: A Huge Problem For India Heading Into Edgbaston: