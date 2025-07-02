Shubman Gill And Co. Look To Replicate Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Women's Bristol Heroics In The Second Test Of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill and Harmanpreet Kaur, two Indian captains, are leading two separate teams as of now in England. The Indian women's team, led by Kaur, is locking horns with England in a T20I series. The men's team, on the other hand, led by young captain Shubman Gill, is all set to take on England in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India women have already registered two consecutive victories in the five-match T20I series. On the other hand, the Indian team led by Gill has to defy all odds in order to level the India vs England Test series.

Shubman Gill's Team India Looks To Breach ‘Fortress Edgbaston’

India Women recently created history by winning two consecutive T20I series on English soil for the very first time. A valiant knock of 63 off 41 balls from Jemimah Rodrigues and stellar bowling efforts from Shreyas Chiran (2/28 is not mentioned but Shreyas is not mentioned in original text so) and Amanjot Kaur (1/28) saw India breach 'Fortress Bristol', for the very first time. This is also the first time in 19 long years that India registered two consecutive wins on English soil.

This is certainly something similar that Shubman Gill's young Team India would like to do and achieve when they walk out to play the second Test match of the series against Ben Stokes' England in Edgbaston. India have played eight Test matches in Edgbaston, out of which they have lost seven, and the remaining one ended in a draw. India played their first Test match at the iconic venue in 1986, and since then, they have failed to register a victory there. The men's team now has a perfect chance of ending the 'Edgbaston Jinx' and registering a win at the venue that levels the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India Stuns England

Harmanpreet and Co. won the second T20I match of the series by 24 runs. India Women have been clinical so far, and they will now look to take an unassailable lead of 3-0 when they play the next game at the Kennington Oval on July 4, 2025. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been taking massive strides in the series, and they now look like firm favorites to register an iconic series win on English soil.