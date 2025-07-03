Republic World
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Delivers A Red-Hot Knock, India Bowling Unit Strike Early As England Reach 77/3 At Stumps On Day 2

Shubman Gill’s 269 powered India to 587, building a huge lead. England stumbled to 77/3 by stumps, with Akash Deep and Siraj striking early as Root and Brook tried to steady the innings.

Akash Deep
Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Ollie Pope on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2: An authoritative knock from Shubman Gill helped the Indian Cricket Team put up a massive 587-run lead on the scoreboard. The Indian side was eventually bowled out, but they looked determined in building partnerships to sustain for long and put on runs in the scoreboard.

England dealt with some early blows after pacer Akash Deep rattled them with two consecutive wickets while Mohammed Siraj took a scalp to take the wicket-count at three by the end of the day's play. England stood at 77/3, courtesy of a fine bowling spell from the Indian side as Joe Root and Harry Brook held on to their wickets.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow…

