IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Team India Opt To Hold Practice Behind Closed Doors In Birmingham Due To 'Security Perspectives'

Team India begins training on Friday, June 27 and 28 at a training facility in Birmingham. The entire team would grind hard as they aim for a win in the second test match. However, the public and media cannot access the team's training since it is being held behind closed doors.

The Indian Cricket team suffered an abominable defeat at the hands of England to begin the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. All eyes are now on Birmingham, where both sides will collide in the second test.

The Shubman Gill-led side would be determined to secure a win at Edgbaston, a fortress the Men in Blue have never breached. Team India begins their training after participating in a team bonding activity, which includes a visit to an adventure park.

The Indian Cricket Team would host their practice session at a training facility in Birmingham, competing behind closed doors. As per TOI, the BCCI opted to do so to steer clear of any scrutiny and "owing to operations and security perspectives from the venue and ECB."

The Indian side would receive a rest day on June 29, and a practice session is scheduled at Edgbaston on June 30 at 09:30 AM local time. A press conference would be held on the same day. Additionally, the pre-match press conference is scheduled for July 01 at 01:15 PM local, and an optional training is also set to happen on the penultimate day of the second test.

Team India May Have A Massive Selection Issue Before The Second Test

Team India's selection for the second test is expected to be a major selection headache. With Jofra Archer set for a comeback for England, the Indian side would have to bring in a pacer, since multiple reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah could be rested.

With Harshit Rana being released from the squad, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep have a chance of getting a spot in the Playing XI. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav could also be implemented for the second test at Edgbaston.