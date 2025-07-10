IND vs ENG 3rd Test| Injury Concerns Loom Over Rishabh Pant, Star Wicketkeeper Walks Off The Field, Dhruv Jurel Replaces Him

Dhruv Jurel has replaced Rishabh Pant, who has sustained an injury during the ongoing Lord's Test between India and England. The Indian vice captain appeared to have injure his fingertip while trying to get his hands on a Jasprit Bumrah delivery which was sprayed down the leg side.

Injury Concerns For Rishabh Pant At Lord's



Pant needed medical attention on the field and tried to continue behind the wickets as his fingers were taped up. But after Bumrah's over, Pant decided to walk off the field and Dhruv Jurel replaced him. Jurel had kept wickets for India A during practice games against England Lions and also featured for India when they last visited England in 2023-24. There hasn't been any official update regarding Pant's injury and a clear picture will emerge after the day's play. Pant only overcame a car accident to make his comeback to cricket and another potential injury concern will further derail his plans.

Can Dhruv Jurel Bat In Rishabh Pant's Absence?

Pant became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to score a century in each innings of a Test match. Now the question arises, can Jurel bat if Pant fails to get fit in time? As per the latest ICC regulations, a replacement wicketkeeper can keep the wickets for as long as he wants, but he cannot bat. However, as per Cricbuzz, there are no major injury concerns, and Pant should be good to bat.