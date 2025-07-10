When Cricket Meets Tennis! Sunil Gavaskar Highlights Uncanny Similarities Between Carlos Alcaraz And Rishabh Pant

Two of the world's most exciting sporting events are taking place in London at the same time. The Wimbledon has entered its business end while the 3rd Test match between India and England are taking place at Lord's starting from Thursday.

Sunil Gavaskar Draws Parallel Between Carlos Alcaraz And Rishabh Pant

Carlos Alcaraz has been flying high at Wimbledon. The Spaniard is eyeing to defend his title at SW19 and will face off against American Taylor Fritz on Friday in the semifinal. With a number of top seeds already crashing out of the tournament, Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Sunil Gavaskar has drawn a parallel between Carlos Alcaraz and Rishabh Pant. Pant became the second wicketkeeper to score hundreds in each innings of a Test match. In an interaction with Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he's got all the shots in the book. He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point. But that's what people come to watch, it's like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That's what makes him so exciting."

