'Bagundi ra Mawa': Shubman Gill Shocks All by Communicating in Telugu With Nitish Kumar Reddy During Lord's Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Captain Shubman Gill could not keep a lid over his emotions after Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up two wickets in an over on Thursday during the third Test at Lord's. Nitish, who came in as a bowling change, dismissed the English openers in a span of four balls to help India claw back in the session. He dismissed Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in one over and that got Gill excited who suddenly started communicating with the bowler in Telugu. In Telugu, he said, “Bagundi ra mawa”, which roughly means well done brother. Gill said this while at slips.

Earlier in the day, England captain Ben Stokes, for a change, opted to bat first at Lord's. The hosts got off to a steady start after the frontline pacers went wicketless in their first spell. And that is when Gill threw the ball to Nitish, for whom the Members End proved to be lucky. Thanks to his good bowling, he received instant praise.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy's length has been spot on here. To the right-handers, he's challenged them with a great length in the last few overs," said England pacer Mark Wood on the BBC.

Can India Dislodge Root?

Joe Root, has for years, been a thorn in India's flesh and hence they would like to send him packing early. Root has already got a start at Lord's.