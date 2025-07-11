IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Creates History At Lord's With Glorious Five-Wicket Haul Against England

Updated 11 July 2025 at 21:03 IST
England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.
Currently, the five-match series level at 1-1 after England clinched the Headingley Test, and India conquered Edgbaston.
ALSO READ: India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2
On Day 02 of the third Test match, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah put up another magnificent show at at Lord's against England, on Friday, July 11th.
During England's first innings, Jasprit Bumrah picked up another five-wicket haul in his 27-over spell, at an economy rate of 2.70. The 31-year-old gifted 74 runs at Lord's.
With his fifer against England at Lord's, Jasprit Bumrah made history and etched his name in the record books, with the most number of five-wicket hauls away from home.
Previously, Bumrah was tied with 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev at 12. The 31-year-old's majestic performance helped him overtake Kapil Dev and achieve the elusive milestone.
Jasprit Bumrah picked some crucial at Lord's during England's first inning, he removed Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer from the crease, helping him claim his 13th fifer in Test cricket away from home.
ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota At Lord's Test After Taking Jamie Smith's Wicket - WATCH
Earlier in the first Test match of the ongoing five-game series at Headingley, Jasprit Bumrah also picked up a five-wicket. However, the the 31-year-old was rested for the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload.
Bumrah also achieved another milestone in the World Test Championship as he leapfrogged Ravichandran Ashwin for most five-wicket hauls for India in the WTC. Ashwin had 11 fifers in the World Test Championship.
Jasprit Bumrah played his maiden Test match for Team India in 2018 against South Africa. In the red-ball cricket, the 31-year-old played 47 matches and 89 innings, taking 215 wickets at an economy rate of 2.78.
Published 11 July 2025 at 21:03 IST