IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Creates History At Lord's With Glorious Five-Wicket Haul Against England

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah shows the ball after taking a fifer during the Lord's Test against England | Image: AP

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Currently, the five-match series level at 1-1 after England clinched the Headingley Test, and India conquered Edgbaston.

On Day 02 of the third Test match, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah put up another magnificent show at at Lord's against England, on Friday, July 11th.

During England's first innings, Jasprit Bumrah picked up another five-wicket haul in his 27-over spell, at an economy rate of 2.70. The 31-year-old gifted 74 runs at Lord's.

Jasprit Bumrah Makes History At Lord's

With his fifer against England at Lord's, Jasprit Bumrah made history and etched his name in the record books, with the most number of five-wicket hauls away from home.

Previously, Bumrah was tied with 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev at 12. The 31-year-old's majestic performance helped him overtake Kapil Dev and achieve the elusive milestone.

Jasprit Bumrah picked some crucial at Lord's during England's first inning, he removed Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer from the crease, helping him claim his 13th fifer in Test cricket away from home.

Earlier in the first Test match of the ongoing five-game series at Headingley, Jasprit Bumrah also picked up a five-wicket. However, the the 31-year-old was rested for the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload.

Bumrah also achieved another milestone in the World Test Championship as he leapfrogged Ravichandran Ashwin for most five-wicket hauls for India in the WTC. Ashwin had 11 fifers in the World Test Championship.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In Test Cricket