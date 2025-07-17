IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav Likely To Feature In Manchester? Spinner's Extensive Training At Nets Offers Cryptic Selection Hint - Report

Kuldeep Yadav during India's first Test match against New Zealand in 2024 | Image: BCCI

England vs India: Team India will take on England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing five-game series, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

As of now, Team India trail in the five-match series by 2-1 against England.

The Three Lions clinched a win in the first and third matches of the series in Leeds and London, respectively. On the other hand, India conquered Edgbaston with a 336-run triumph over England. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the last 39 years.

Earlier on Thursday, July 17th, Team India held their practice session at the Beckenham County Ground in London.

Kuldeep Yadav Spends Quality Time At Nets In Beckenham

According to The Hindu, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav spent almost one hour at the nets session in Beckenham. The star spinner bowled to Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran during the practice.

Kuldeep Yadav's extensive training at the nets has raised people's eyebrows, as the fans are hopeful that the spinner will make it into the India Playing Eleven in the upcoming Manchester Test.

The 30-year-old has been named in the India squad for their tour of England. However, the mystery spinner is yet to play in the ongoing series against the Three Lions.

Kuldeep Yadav's Stats In Test Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut in 2017, against Australia at Dharamsala. Following that, Kuldeep has played 13 Tests and 24 innings, picking 56 wickets at an economy rate of 3.55 and a bowling average of 22.16.

Kuldeep Yadav also scored 199 runs in the red-ball cricket for Team India in 17 innings, at a strike rate of 28.51 and an average of 13.26.