India Predicted XI For 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah To Replace Prasidh Krishna, Will Shubman Gill Bring In Kuldeep Yadav At Lord's?

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Currently, the five-match series is leveled 1-1. England started the series with a five-match victory over India at Headingley in Leeds on June 24th. However, Team India made a comprehensive comeback with a dominating 336-run victory over the Three Lions at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 2nd.

Shubman Gill-Led Team India Conquered Edgbaston After 39 Years

As India conquered Birmingham, Shubman Gill-led side etched its name in the record books. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the last 39 years. The 336-run win was also India's biggest away win by runs. Previously, India's 318-run victory over the West Indies in 2019 held the top spot.

Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his extraordinary performance in the match. Gill smashed a double hundred and a century in Birmingham.

Apart from Shubman Gill, India speedster Akash Deep caught people's attention following his 10-wicket haul in the second Test match of the series. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj picked up seven wickets at Edgbaston.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested from the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload. It was Akash Deep who replaced Bumrah in the second match.

Now it seems, Akash Deep has confirmed his place in the Team India playing eleven following his stunning performance in the previous. However, it seems Prasidh Krishna has to make an exit from the Playing Eleven to make space for Jasprit Bumrah.

Prasidh Krishna picked up six wickets in the first two matches of the five-game series.

However, the main question still remains whether Kuldeep Yadav will be included in the Indian Playing Eleven or not. If yes, then who will move out for him?

But it's likely, the Indian team management will not make any changes to their winning team, except bringing Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India Predicted Playing XI For Lord's Test