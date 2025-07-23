Did Sai Sudarshan Offend India Captain Shubman Gill Ahead of Manchester Test by Refusing His Offer?

India vs England: Sai Sudarshan played the game at Leeds, but since then has been on the bench. Reports claim Sudarshan is going to be part of India's XI at Old Trafford in Manchester for the must-win Manchester Test. Now, there is a incident that took place between Sudarshan and the India captain Shubman Gill that has come to light.

Why Sudarhsan Did Not Offend Gill?

On the eve of the eve, Gill asked Sudarhsan, if he would like to have a net. The Gujarat Titans opener blatantly refused Gill with a smile as quoted by Hindustan Times. Now, why did he do that considering it would be a golden opportunity for him to get his eye in and get in some kind of a rhythm.

As per Cricbuzz, Sudarshan does not have a net on the eve of a game, a habit he picked up during the IPL. He was also given an option to not travel with the team and remain in the hotel, but he prefers going to the ground and do some jogging. The method worked for him in IPL as he emerged as the leading run-getter in 2025.

Sai Confirmed to Feature at Old Trafford?

Yes, he is almost confirmed to feature at Old Trafford. He may not have had a bat on the eve of the game, but he went up close to the pitch, inspected it and also did some shadow to suggest he is very much in the running for the XI.