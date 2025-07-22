IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs England In India?

Team India celebrate the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes in the third Test match at Lord's | Image: AP

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

The match between India and England in Manchester will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Currently, England have a lead in the five-match series over India by 2-1.

Team India started their tour of England with a five-wicket defeat at Headingley in Leeds. In the second match of the series, the Shubman Gill-led side made a solid comeback and clinched a 336-run win over the Three Lions and conquered Manchester. It was India's maiden Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.

However, India failed to take a lead in the series in the third Test match of the series after suffering a 22-run defeat against the hosts at the iconic Lord's in London.

Currently, India skipper Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Test series after playing three matches. Gill scored 607 runs from six innings, at an average of 101.17, and a strike rate of 71.83.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 425 runs at an average of 70.83 and a strike rate of 78.41.

Ahead of the must-win match, an injury scare has hit the Team India squad. Ahead of the fourth Test match of the series, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been ruled out of the upcoming match after sustaining injuries.

India vs England 4th Test Live Streaming

Where will the India vs England 4th Test match be held?

The fourth Test match between India and England will take place at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the India vs England 4th Test match start?

The fourth Test between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test match in India?

The live telecast of the fourth Test between India and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test match in India?