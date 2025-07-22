IND vs ENG - Ricky Ponting Hails Shubman Gill's Aggressive Approach In Lord's Test: 'That's The Captain Standing Up For His Team'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the series against England by 2-1. Before the Lord's Test, the series was leveled 1-1, but the visitors suffered a heartbreaking defeat at Lord's by 22 runs.

Ricky Ponting Hails Shubman Gill's Leadership Qualities

Ahead of the fourth Test match of the series, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting showered praise on Shubman Gill for being aggressive on the field while leading Team India, saying that the youngster stood up for his team.

"That's the captain standing up for his team, that's a captain really wanting to show that it's his team now and this is the way that we're going to play the game, and also, I guess, wanting to give a little bit back," Ricky Ponting said as quoted by ICC.

During the Lord's Test, India captain Shubman Gill exchanged heated moments with England opener Zak Crawley for wasting time during the start of their second inning in the third Test match.

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the long format, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India started their voyage in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne. After playing his maiden long-format game for Team India, the 25-year-old played 35 Test matches and 65 innings, scoring 2500 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 62.43. Gill scored eight centuries and seven half-centuries in red-ball cricket.