More Injury Scare For India Prior To Day 4 Of Manchester Test? Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Breaks Silence On Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness

IND vs ENG: England have found their best form with the bat in the Manchester Test, and they are in the driver's seat. India are already in a do-or-die situation, and at this point in time, they need a miracle to turn the tides in their favour. Courtesy of a stellar hundred from ex-English skipper Joe Root, the hosts have secured a lead of 186 runs with two more days remaining in the Manchester Test.

England are currently trying to bat India out of the game, and rightfully so. A win at Old Trafford will seal the game for the hosts, and they'll do everything in their capacity to be ahead in the fourth Test. India, on the other hand, have a lot of unanswered questions, and they'll have to be at the top of their skills in all three departments of the game if they want to level the series. Unfortunately for India, injury issues are not doing them any favour at the moment.

Morne Morkel Shares Jasprit Bumrah and Md. Siraj's Fitness Updates

The workload on the Indian bowling lineup at this moment is immense. India are operating with three specialist features, including Anshul Kamboj who made his debut. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had walked off the field in the second session of Day 3, and Siraj later followed him to the dressing room after hobbling for a while.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has now broken silence about injury scares to India's fast bowling duo. "When we took the second new ball, Bumrah rolled his ankle going down the stairs. And then, Siraj also rolled his foot in one of the foot holes. But, they seem to be okay," said the India bowling coach in the press conference after the end of Day 3's play.

Joe Root Scripts History on Day 3