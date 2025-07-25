India Secure Key Breakthroughs After England Run Riot At Old Trafford Test, Hosts Secure 544/7 At Stumps On Day Three

India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Harry Brook on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

India vs England, 4th Test: England Cricket steamrolled the Indian Cricket Team in the first two sessions, with Joe Root's record-setting knock helping the hosts stay at pole against the visitors. A commanding performance from the English batters steered the play throughout day three as they picked up a significant lead in the competition.

England ended day three at 544/7, picking up a significant 186 run lead against Team India at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, UK.

England Cricket Unleash Carnage With The Bat In Day Three Against India

The Ben Stokes-led England Cricket had several positives in day three. With an exceptional batting performance, they stole the thunder from Team India. A historic 150-run knock from Joe Root kept the hosts in control as him and Ollie Pope delivered a stunning partnership to trouble India.

Despite losing some wickets in the second and third session, England did not suffer a collapse, with Ben Stokes still running strong at 77* runs. The lower-order batter have also come in play, with Liam Dawson remaining unbeaten to end the day three proceedings.

Team India Under Intense Pressure After Lackluster Performance Against England Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, were under intense pressure. With fielding errors and missed chances, the frustration build up among the tourists. However, Washington Sundar rolled his golden arm to scalp two wickets, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with a wicket each to take out set batters.

Washington Sundar opened Team India's wicket count for the day by taking out Ollie Pope. Dhruv Jurel's clinical stumping efforts helped the team pick up two wickets, dismissing the talismanic Joe Root and Harry Brook. Jamie Smith couldn't contribute big as he was taken down by Jasprit Bumrah, while Chris Woakes was tamed by Mohammed Siraj.