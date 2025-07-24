IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Injured Rishabh Pant Equals Virender Sehwag's Esteemed Landmark In Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant in action on Day 02 of Manchester Test against England | Image: AP

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match series against England by 2-1.

Before the start of the Manchester Test, Team India were hit with injury concerns. The visitors made three changes in their Playing Eleven for the fourth Test. Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj replaced Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing eleven, as they sustained injuries during the practice session.

Rishabh Pant Suffers Right Foot Injury On Day 01 In Manchester

On top of that, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury on Day 01 of the fourth Test match while batting.

In the third session on Day 01, Chris Woakes delivered a fiery yorker which Pant's foot, as the 27-year-old tried for a reverse sweep. Soon after, Pant was carried out of the field on a medical van.

Later, reports confirmed that Pant fractured his right foot. Despite that, the 27-year-old came to bat on Day 02 in Manchester. Pant was limping as he came down on the field, but continued to bat at Old Trafford.

Rishabh Pant Equals Virender Sehwag's Feat Despite Suffering From Injury

Even after suffering an injury, Rishabh Pant slammed a six to England pacer Jofra Archer in the fourth delivery of the 111th over. Pant the ball over the midwicket boundary for a six.

With the six, Rishabh Pant equalled Virender Sehwag's elusive milestone. Both Pant and Sehwag have 91 sixes, which is the most for an Indian batter in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old made his Test debut in 2018 against England. Following that, Pant has played 46 Tests and 81 innings, scoring 3373 runs at an average of 44.38 and a strike rate of 74.19.