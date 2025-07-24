Resilient Rishabh Pant Gets Standing Ovation From Old Trafford Crowd As India Vice Captain Takes Field Despite Sustaining Foot Injury | WATCH

Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting on Day 02 of the Manchester test match at Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP

England vs India: Team India suffered a major blow after vice captain Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury on Day 01 of the Manchester Test, at Old Trafford, on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In the third session on Day 01 at Old Trafford, Rishabh Pant was forced to retire after sustaining a foot injury.

In the fourth delivery of the 68th over, Pant went for a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes. However, Woakes' fiery yorker hit the 27-year-old's foot. Following this, the wicketkeeper-batter was taken out of the field on a medical car, since he was unable to walk.

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant's Availability As Batter In Manchester Test

Earlier on Day 02, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement and stated that Rishabh Pant will be available to bat if the team needs him. However, the 27-year-old won't be able to keep the wickets, and Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," the BCCI wrote in the statement.

Rishabh Pant Takes Field On Day 02 Like A Champion

Later in the 102nd over, after the dismissal of Shardul Thakur, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant walked down the stairs like a fighter and took the crease to continue his inning. Even though Pant was limping while walking down the crease, he showed fighting spirit for his team.

As Rishabh Pant walked on the field, Old Trafford gave a standing ovation to the 27-year-old and honoured his commitment.

At Lunch break on Day 02, India stood at 321/6, with Rishabh Pant (39*) and Washington Sundar (20*) unbeaten on the crease for the visitors.