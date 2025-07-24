India Vice Captain Rishabh Pant Available to Bat In Old Trafford Test, Confirms BCCI

The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has announced that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is available to bat and has joined the team on day two of the action between India and England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Pant had suffered a gruesome hit on his right foot which caused a swelling. He had to be retired hurt from the action in day one. However, the Indian test vice captain has re-joined the team, alleviating the worries among fans.

In terms of wicketkeeping, Dhruv Jurel will be handling the duties behind the wickets.

“Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” the BCCI posted on ‘X’.