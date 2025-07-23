IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul Continues To Shine Against England, Joins Elusive List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from July 23rd, Wednesday.

Currently, India are trailing in the five-match series by 2-1 against England. In the ongoing fourth Test match of the series, India will be aiming to take revenge on England and level the series.

India started the series with a five-wicket defeat against England at Headingley in Leeds. In the second match of the series, India made a solid comeback with a dominating 336-run win over the Three Lions at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

In the previous third match of the series, India conceded a narrow 22-run defeat against the Three Lions.

In the fourth Test match of the series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, Ben Stokes-led England won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened for Team India and gave a solid start to the visitors.

KL Rahul Achieves Unique Milestone In England

The 33-year-old has achieved an elusive milestone with his stunning performance in the first session on Day 01 at Old Trafford. KL Rahul became the fourth-highest run scorer in Test against the Three Lions in England. The top-order batter achieved the milestone by surpassing Virat Kohli in the list.

KL Rahul has scored 1028* runs in England after playing 13 Test matches and 25 innings at an average of 42.83, and a strike rate of 53.20. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli stands in the fifth place on the chart with 976 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 33.65.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the chart with 1575 runs from 17 matches in Tests against the Three Lions in England.

At Lunch Break on Day 01 of the Manchester Test, India stood at 78/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (36*) and KL Rahul (40*) unbeaten on the crease.

KL Rahul's Stats In Tests