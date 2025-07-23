WATCH | Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bat Snaps Clean Off After Facing Chris Woakes’ Thunderous Delivery During Old Trafford Test

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal holds his broken bat as he waits for new bat during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal felt the full force of Chris Woakes' delivery after his bat snapped from the handle during the fourth Test match against England in Manchester. The Indian opener was forced to change his bat after the delivery from the English medium-fast bowler broke his bat. It was an iconic moment from the match, proving Woakes' dominance with the ball and also proving that England were not here to mess around but to conquer the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Bat Couldn't Withstand Chris Woakes' Delivery, Snaps From The Handle

The moment happened on the fifth ball of the ninth over when Yashasvi Jaiswal was on strike, with Chris Woakes charging in to deliver his ball. The English bowler put up a good length delivery, and it had a big nip back in with bounce. Yashasvi had to adjust himself late, and the ball got big on his back foot.

Chris Woakes' delivery had hit right on the 'V' part of the bat, which connects the handle with the remaining lower part. The bat took a major hit and snapped right at the edge, and the handle cracked.

The play had to be halted briefly, and Karun Nair was seen coming out with the replacement bats. The Indian opener picked up his choice, and the play went on.

India Lose Toss To England For The 4th Time In Series At Old Trafford

India Captain Shubman Gill made the wrong call once again as England won the toss for the fourth time in a row. Skipper Ben Stokes elected to bowl after keeping the overcast conditions in mind. The Indian skipper named three chances in the Playing XI, with one of them being a debutant in pacer Anshul Kamboj.