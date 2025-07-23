WATCH | Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bat Snaps Clean Off After Facing Chris Woakes’ Thunderous Delivery During Old Trafford Test

Updated 23 July 2025 at 17:04 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal felt the full force of Chris Woakes' delivery after his bat snapped from the handle during the fourth Test match against England in Manchester. The Indian opener was forced to change his bat after the delivery from the English medium-fast bowler broke his bat. It was an iconic moment from the match, proving Woakes' dominance with the ball and also proving that England were not here to mess around but to conquer the series.
The moment happened on the fifth ball of the ninth over when Yashasvi Jaiswal was on strike, with Chris Woakes charging in to deliver his ball. The English bowler put up a good length delivery, and it had a big nip back in with bounce. Yashasvi had to adjust himself late, and the ball got big on his back foot.
Chris Woakes' delivery had hit right on the 'V' part of the bat, which connects the handle with the remaining lower part. The bat took a major hit and snapped right at the edge, and the handle cracked.
The play had to be halted briefly, and Karun Nair was seen coming out with the replacement bats. The Indian opener picked up his choice, and the play went on.
India Captain Shubman Gill made the wrong call once again as England won the toss for the fourth time in a row. Skipper Ben Stokes elected to bowl after keeping the overcast conditions in mind. The Indian skipper named three chances in the Playing XI, with one of them being a debutant in pacer Anshul Kamboj.
So far, the Indian cricket team have maintained a firm stand at the Old Trafford. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have kept things slow but effective, picking up a 50-run stand. England are also putting a resilient fight back with a strong performance while fielding. The action at day one has been slow but interesting, with four more days of action left.
Published 23 July 2025 at 16:49 IST