IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Achieves Historic Landmark In Test Cricket, Goes Miles Past MS Dhoni's Feat

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, India are trailing in the five-match Test series against England by 2-1. The ongoing Manchester Test is a must-win fixture for the Shubman Gill-led side to clinch the series.

In the first Test match, England clinched a five-wicket win and had a good start in the series. In the second match of the series, India made a solid comeback in the series, clinching a dominating 336-run win over the Three Lions. However, England took a lead in the series by sealing a 22-run win over India at Lord's in London.

Rishabh Pant Etches Name In Record Books

In the third session on Day 01 of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant achieved an elusive milestone and went past MS Dhoni in the elite list.

Rishabh Pant became the highest run-scorer by a visiting wicketkeeper in England. The 27-year-old played 13 Test matches and 24 innings in England, scoring 1018 runs at an average of 44.26, and a strike rate of 71.28.

Former India captain MS Dhoni stands in the second place on the chart with 778 runs.

The India vice-captain created another milestone on Wednesday, July 23rd, as he became the first wicketkeeper to score 1000-plus Test runs in an overseas country.

India Suffer Major Blow As Rishabh Pant Sustains Injury

Rishabh Pant's knock came to an end in the third session after he was forced to retire hurt following a foot injury. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 37 runs from 48 balls, at a strike rate of 77.08. He hammered two fours and one six during his time on the crease.