Yashasvi Jaiswal Attains Huge Record! Becomes First Indian Opener In 50 Years To Score A Half Century At Old Trafford

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian cricketer, has clinched a memorable achievement and stamped his authority as a Test cricket opener at Old Trafford. On day one of the fourth Test match between India and England at Manchester, the 23-year-old picked up a clinical milestone with a half-century. Jaiswal ended a long-standing drought for Indian openers at the historic cricket ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First India Opener To Secure Clinical Feat Against England

23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a sensation for the Indian Cricket Team in Test cricket, showcasing proper aggression and intent in red-ball cricket. The Indian opener was in action for the Men in Blue at the fourth Test match, with India batting first in the innings. The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer for India and has displayed purpose in the must-win Test match against England at Manchester.

The Indian opener displayed flair and delivered a stellar opening partnership alongside KL Rahul to begin the play against England. The young gun for Team India has also attained a historic milestone while batting at Old Trafford.

Team India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the first Indian opener in 50 years to score a half-century at the illustrious Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The last man to do it was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who had attained the milestone back in 1974.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Score 1000 Runs vs England

Not only did Yashasvi Jaiswal attain a clinical milestone, but he also completed 1000 runs against England with his 58-run knock at Old Trafford. The young Indian opener also became the second fastest to complete a thousand runs during the fourth test match at Manchester, UK.

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased a firm foot against the England seam bowlers after the hosts won the toss and elected to field first. Given the overcast conditions, the Ben Stokes-led side held a clinical pitch advantage.

But Team India showed that they were not ready to give up, displaying a clinical effort in the first session. Jaiswal and KL Rahul stood undefeated with their 94-run partnership, which is the highest opening wicket stand since the country's independence in 1947.