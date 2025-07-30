Gautam Gambhir's ‘You Are Just a Groundsman, Nothing Else’ Remark to Oval Pitch Curator Draws Massive Backlash

England vs India: Things became ugly at the Oval when Team India arrived for their training session on Tuesday. India head coach Gautam Gambhir got into an heated altercation with the Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. Gambhir asked Fortis to not tell him what to do. Till then, Gambhir was right but then one reckons the India head coach overstepped the line when he said ‘You are just a groundsman, nothing else’. Now, fans reckon that cannot be justified. Most reckon the statement reeks of classism.

“No matter what was said, no matter how angry Gambhir was because of it, and no matter what he said before and after. ‘You are just a groundsman, nothing else’ cannot be justified. It reeks of the exact classism that’s prevalent everywhere in India. He can’t escape criticism," @rudraaaansh wrote on X.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Fortis had a conversation with the English coach near the Oval pitch, but did not allow the Indian coach to get near it and that is what irked him.

