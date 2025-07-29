Team India Advised To Bring Kuldeep Yadav On Board For Must-Win Test Against England: 'Obvious That He Has To Come In'

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root on Day 3 of the 5th Test match, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala | Image: ANI

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer, wants the Shubman Gill-led Team India to incorporate Kuldeep Yadav in the final Test match against England. The ex-cricketer believes that if Bumrah does not play, the wrist spinner needs to be put into action at The Oval on Thursday.

Sanjay Manjrekar Wants To See Kuldeep Yadav In Action At 5th Test

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is at a critical stage, and Team India will not be keen to back down. After the clinical draw at the Old Trafford Test, the onus would be on the Shubman Gill-led side to secure the win and draw the series.

The team management is expected to put their best men on the task, and Sanjay Manjrekar believes it is the right time for Team India to unleash the Kuldeep Yadav factor and implement the wrist spinner in the Playing XI.

"It is a very simple philosophy India should have; they need a bowling attack that gets them 20 wickets. If Bumrah doesn't play, then one of your main wicket-takers is out.

"It is very obvious that Kuldeep Yadav has to come in. 20 wickets has to be the main goal because the batting seems okay. India can go without a pure batter because of the kind of Jadeja and Sundar form. Shardul Thakur goes, and Kuldeep comes back in," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day, as quoted by ANI.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Return To Action In IND vs ENG 5th Test?

There is significant chatter about Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the final test match at the Oval. The pace spearhead's workload management is a situation that the management needs to deal with delicately.

After featuring in consecutive matches, Bumrah is speculated to be rested. But the stakes are higher than ever in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.