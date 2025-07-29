Team India Advised To Bring Kuldeep Yadav On Board For Must-Win Test Against England: 'Obvious That He Has To Come In'

Updated 29 July 2025 at 23:26 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer, wants the Shubman Gill-led Team India to incorporate Kuldeep Yadav in the final Test match against England. The ex-cricketer believes that if Bumrah does not play, the wrist spinner needs to be put into action at The Oval on Thursday.
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is at a critical stage, and Team India will not be keen to back down. After the clinical draw at the Old Trafford Test, the onus would be on the Shubman Gill-led side to secure the win and draw the series.
The team management is expected to put their best men on the task, and Sanjay Manjrekar believes it is the right time for Team India to unleash the Kuldeep Yadav factor and implement the wrist spinner in the Playing XI.
"It is a very simple philosophy India should have; they need a bowling attack that gets them 20 wickets. If Bumrah doesn't play, then one of your main wicket-takers is out.
"It is very obvious that Kuldeep Yadav has to come in. 20 wickets has to be the main goal because the batting seems okay. India can go without a pure batter because of the kind of Jadeja and Sundar form. Shardul Thakur goes, and Kuldeep comes back in," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day, as quoted by ANI.
Also Read: Wankhede Stadium Security In-Charge Arrested Over Theft Of IPL 2025 Jersey Worth 6.52 Lakhs
There is significant chatter about Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the final test match at the Oval. The pace spearhead's workload management is a situation that the management needs to deal with delicately.
After featuring in consecutive matches, Bumrah is speculated to be rested. But the stakes are higher than ever in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
Also Read: 'Wildcard' Approach In Play As Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Gains Attention, Kuldeep Yadav In Fray To Feature In 5th Test: Report
Amid significant chatter, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has opened up about Bumrah's availability, highlighting that no decision has been made. A call may be expected by tomorrow, and whether he would be a part of India's Playing XI is yet to be seen.
Published 29 July 2025 at 23:26 IST