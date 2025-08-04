IND vs ENG, 5th Test: How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Influence Ignited Mohammed Siraj’s Fiery Performance At The Oval?

Mohammed Siraj led India to a famous victory over England at the Oval with a brilliant five wicket haul in the 5th Test. With only 35 needed for England on the final day, India fought back brilliantly and restored parity in the five match Test series.

How Cristiano Ronaldo Inspired Mohammed Siraj On 5th Day At Oval

At one time it had looked England would walk away with a victory but Siraj pulled off his heroics and wrapped up the England tail to provide India with a famour victory at the Oval. In the post-match press conference,Siraj showed a wallpaper of Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed how the former Manchester United player played a pivotal part in his inspirational spell on the 5th day.

“This morning when I woke up, I searched for this emoji — ‘Believe’ with Cristiano Ronaldo. I knew I could do something special. Normally, I wake up at 8, but today I got up at 6am. From that moment, I believed I could do it. I made it my wallpaper. Belief is very important."

Mohammed Siraj Influenced India Victory At Oval

Harry Brook and Joe Root threatened to take the game away with a brilliant 194 run partnership. Brook smashed the 3rd fastest century against India and Root hit his 39th Test hundred to keep England in the hunt. But Akash Deep brought in a breakthrough as he removed Brook and Prasidh Krishna then turned the tide in India's favour with the prized scalps of Root and Jacob Bethell.