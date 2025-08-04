KL Rahul Endorses Shubman Gill's Leadership After India Snatch Historic Victory Over England: 'He’ll Go On To Become A Good Test Captain'

Updated 4 August 2025 at 18:19 IST
India have done the impossible by snatching a victory from England at the Oval. Shubman Gill and won the 5th Test by six runs as India made it 2-2 in the five-match Test series.
Mohammed Siraj went through the England batting lineup as he picked up a five-wicket haul to demolish England's chances of a Test series victory. After consecutive Test series defeats at the hands of New Zealand and Australia, this win will breathe a new lease of life for Team India.
KL Rahul was also one of the architects in this Test series as the 33-year-old played a big hand in the concluded Test series. With two centuries, the Delhi Capitals batter brought up 532 runs in 10 innings and ended as the 3rd highest run scorer after Shubman Gill and Joe Root.
Rahul believes Shubman Gill will do well as a Test captain in the near future.
He said at the post-match presensation ceremony, “Indian Test team will win a lot many things and more series. Not having Rohit, Virat, Ashwin hit me two weeks in. Everyone was coming to me to ask about English conditions. Then it hit me I've stepped into a different role now. Gill's been phenomenal, led from the front. He's formed connections, he's done that. Tactically good, changes have gotten us wickets. He'll go on to become a good Test captain.”
