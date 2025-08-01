Mohammed Shami Set To Return In First-Class Action, India Pacer Named In Duleep Trophy East Zone Squad

India's Mohammed Shami during a practice session on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Mohammed Shami, the Indian fast bowler, would be back in red-ball action in first-class cricket. After failing to get a spot in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the standout pacer would aim to deliver in the upcoming domestic tournament, the Duleep Trophy.

Mohammed Shami To Be Back In Red-Ball Action At Duleep Trophy

The BCCI's 2025-26 domestic season is all set to begin with the Duleep Trophy. The first-class tournament returns to the zonal format, where the squads will be selected by the zonal selectors.

This year's domestic season will feature the Ranji Trophy and SMAT and will end with the organisation of the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in 2026.

The Duleep Trophy acts as a platform for players to get the selectors' attention through standout performances. Big names from the Indian cricket team would be back in domestic action and strengthen their case for a return to the game's longest format.

Mohammed Shami is expected to feature in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy tournament, according to ESPNcrininfo. The fast bowler would be part of the East Zone squad, led by Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

Domestic icon Abhimanyu Easwaran and Team India stars Riyan Parag, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep are set to feature in the prestigious domestic competition.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami

Standbys: Mukhtar Hussain, Aasirwad Swain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Rahul Singh

Shardul Thakur Named As Skipper For West Zone Squad

In the West Zone, Shardul Thakur has been named as the skipper. The Indian all-rounder was elected over the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Star Team India players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, and domestic sensations Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian are also a part of the squad.