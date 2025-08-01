IND vs ENG: Joe Root Makes History At Oval, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record To Attain Remarkable Landmark In Test Cricket

England star Joe Root acknowledges the fans after getting dismissed at the Manchester Test against India | Image: AP

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India have squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fifth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Kennington Oval in London, from Thursday, July 31st.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match series against England by 2-1. The Three Lions clinched wins at Headingley, and Lord's. Team India conquered Edgbaston after a dominating 336-run victory. Meanwhile, the Manchester Test between India and England was drawn.

The Shubman Gill-led side need to win the ongoing Oval Test in order to draw the series. On the other hand, England will be aiming to seal the series after winning at the Oval.

Joe Root Creates History In Test Cricket, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Elusive List

On Day 02 of the ongoing fifth Test match at Kennington Oval, star England batter Joe Root etched his name on the record books after surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in an elusive list.

Joe Root became the second-highest run-scorer by a player in home Tests, with 7229 runs in 84 red-ball matches for England. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar stands in third place on the chart with 7216 runs from 94 Test matches.

Only former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting stands ahead of Joe Root in the list with his 7258 runs in 92 Test matches.

During England's first inning at the Oval, Joe Root scored 29 runs from 45 balls at a strike rate of 64.44. He hammered six fours during his time on the crease. Root's time on the crease came to an end after the India speedster Mohammed Siraj dismissed the England batter in the 33rd over.

Joe Root's Numbers In Test Cricket

In the ongoing five-match series between India and England, Joe Root has scored 432 runs from eight innings at an average of 61.71 and a strike rate of 54.55.