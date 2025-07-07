IND vs ENG - After Edgbaston Debacle, James Anderson Calls For Jofra Archer's Inclusion In England Playing XI At Lord's: 'It Could Be Too Late'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched a dominating 336-run triumph over Ben Stokes' England in the second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Sunday, July 6th.

With the win, India leveled the five-match Test series 1-1 against England. In the first match of the series, the Three Lions clinched a five-wicket triumph over the visitors but later fumbled in Birmingham.

India captain Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery knocks in the second Test match. He scored one double hundred and a blitz century at Edgbaston.

James Anderson Calls For Jofra Archer's Inclusion In England Playing XI At Lord's

After the defeat against India in Birmingham, legendary fast bowler James Anderson advocated for the inclusion of Jofra Archer in England's Playing Eleven for the upcoming Lord's Test. Anderson said that it would be too late if the Three Lions brought Archer in the last two matches of the five-game series.

"You could keep trying to build his overs up and play him later in the series, but it could be too late by then. I think he will play," Anderson told the Tailenders podcast, as quoted by BBC.

He added that the Lord's Test will be a crucial match for the hosts, and the Three Lions should bring in Jofra Archer.

"He's played one game for Sussex, he was around the team at Edgbaston and bowled a bit. I just feel like you've got to play him. It's too crucial a game not to," he added.

Jofra Archer Set To Make A Return In Test After Four Years?

Jofra Archer played his last Test match in Ahmedabad in 2021 against India, following that he has not played a single red-ball match for the Three Lions.