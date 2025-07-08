IND vs ENG: After Edgbaston, India To Face Another Stern Test At The 'Home Of Cricket' As Shubman Gill Gears Up To Rewrite 93-Year-Old History

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is equally poised, with both India and England winning one Test match each in the series. The series started with England stunning India on the final day of the first Test and going 1-0 up in the series. India, on the other hand, were extremely adamant, and they found their best form at the right time, ticked all the right boxes, and defeated England by 336 runs in the Edgbaston Test to level the series.

The bandwagon of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series now moves to the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's. There was a lot of talk about the pitch in Edgbaston and how it behaved across all five days of the second Test. The pitch in Lord's is expected to behave better and have something for the bowlers to exploit. England has always treated Edgbaston as their fortress, but India outplayed them comfortably in the second Test match of the ongoing series.

Dissecting India's Record At Lord's

Everything about the Lord's Cricket Ground is glorious and iconic. Lord's is one place where every budding cricketer wants to grow up and play one day. Indians do have a special connection with the ground. It is the same venue where Kapil Dev lifted India's very first World Cup in 1983, Sourav Ganguly took his shirt off to celebrate India's Natwest Trophy final win, and where Virat Kohli gave his iconic 'for sixty overs they should feel like hell out there' speech.

But how have India fared in Test cricket in this iconic venue? Though India won two out of the three Test matches that they played at this iconic venue, the numbers paint a very different picture. The Indian team has played a total of 19 games on this venue since 1932. Out of the 19 games that they have played so far, India have won only 3 Tests, drawn 4, and ended up losing 12 games.

Shubman Gill Eyes His First Test Victory At Lord's