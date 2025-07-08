'You Don't Need To Explain': Yograj Singh Sends Blunt Message To Shubman Gill, Backs Gautam Gambhir After India's Edgbaston Heroics

IND vs ENG: The England tour has been pretty good for the Shubman Gill-led Indian team so far. The Headingley Test did not go India's way, but they had dominated most of the sessions of that Test match before England snatched it away from them. Without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian team was expected to be outplayed by Ben Stokes' England, but so far India have looked like a side to beat.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is currently tied, with both the teams winning one match each. The second match of the series, the Edgbaston Test, will go down in history as one of India's most iconic away wins. India trapped England in their own game plan of chasing in the fourth innings and defeated them by 336 runs to level the series. The next Test match of the series will be played at Lord's from July 10, 2025.

ALSO READ | England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Shares The Blueprint To Tackle Jasprit Bumrah In Lord's As England Look To Recover From Edgbaston Blues

Yograj Singh Backs Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has constantly been under fire since he took over as the Head Coach of the Indian team. Under Gambhir, India lost a home series to New Zealand by 3-0 and later conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia by 3-1. Something on similar lines was expected to happen during the England series too, especially after Rohit, Virat, and Ashwin announced their retirement, but Shubman Gill and his team have risen up to the challenge. Former India player Yograj Singh, who has a reputation for not mincing words, backed Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill.

Yograj also said that this young Indian team shouldn't be afraid of the results not going in their favor. 'If you lose, you will not be there to explain; if you win, you don't need to explain. I liked Shubman Gill's statement yesterday. We hope that we win the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Players like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid have always given back to cricket,' said Yograj while speaking to ANI.

ALSO READ | Shocking World Test Championship Statistic Bursts The Myth Around 'Bazball', England Leave Bangladesh And West Indies Behind In Unwanted List

India Look To Repeat Edgbaston Heroics In Lord's